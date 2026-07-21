Google Unveils New Gemini AI Models, Pro Version Delays Continue to Intrigue

Google has announced three new budget-friendly versions of its Gemini AI model, focusing on cybersecurity and lightweight usage. However, the spotlight remains on the delayed Gemini 3.5 Pro. Originally expected in June, its launch is awaited as a benchmark of Google's standing against AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:30 IST
Google Unveils New Gemini AI Models, Pro Version Delays Continue to Intrigue
  • Country:
  • United States

Google, a major player in the AI industry, introduced three affordable Gemini AI models on Tuesday. These updates focus on cost-efficiency and tailored applications, including a cybersecurity variant.

Despite this release, the tech world eagerly anticipates the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro. Its delay has sparked discussion about Google's competitiveness in the bustling AI sector, especially against frontrunners Anthropic and OpenAI.

Originally slated for a June release, the Pro version's launch was postponed due to performance challenges, particularly in coding. Meanwhile, Google assures partners that its competitive pricing could lead to significant cost savings in AI operations.

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