Google Boosts Europe's Digital Presence with Nuvem Cable

Google has deployed the Nuvem subsea cable linking the U.S. to Portugal, boosting data infrastructure for cloud and AI services. The move aims to position Portugal as a key digital hub, supported by its strategic Atlantic location and renewable energy resources, enhancing Europe's digital resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:16 IST
Google Boosts Europe's Digital Presence with Nuvem Cable
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Alphabet's Google has successfully connected a new transatlantic subsea cable to Sines, Portugal, enhancing the U.S.-Europe data route as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services continues to climb.

Dubbed Nuvem, the cable stretches over 7,000 km, linking Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, through Bermuda and the Azores, to Sines. It features 16 fibre pairs with a total design capacity of about 384 terabits per second.

This project is part of a broader strategy for Portugal and Europe to invest in strategic digital infrastructure. With Portugal's Atlantic coastline, the country is emerging as a key intercontinental hub for subsea cables and AI-driven data centres, leveraging low-cost renewable energy resources from hydro, solar, and wind.

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