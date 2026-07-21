Google Boosts Europe's Digital Presence with Nuvem Cable

Alphabet's Google has successfully connected a new transatlantic subsea cable to Sines, Portugal, enhancing the U.S.-Europe data route as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services continues to climb.

Dubbed Nuvem, the cable stretches over 7,000 km, linking Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, through Bermuda and the Azores, to Sines. It features 16 fibre pairs with a total design capacity of about 384 terabits per second.

This project is part of a broader strategy for Portugal and Europe to invest in strategic digital infrastructure. With Portugal's Atlantic coastline, the country is emerging as a key intercontinental hub for subsea cables and AI-driven data centres, leveraging low-cost renewable energy resources from hydro, solar, and wind.