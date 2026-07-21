Meta Expands Gaming Horizons with Xbox Game Pass

Meta Platforms announced on Tuesday an significant expansion of its Meta Horizon+ subscription service. The company is integrating the Xbox Game Pass starter edition, enhancing its appeal to gaming enthusiasts using Quest virtual reality headsets.

This strategic move broadens Meta’s collaboration with Microsoft's Xbox. Following this update, subscribers will now have access to an additional 50+ Game Pass titles, significantly boosting the library that already includes over 100 virtual reality games available through Horizon+.

This latest update underscores Meta's commitment to providing an enriched gaming experience, positioning itself as a formidable player in the virtual reality gaming arena.