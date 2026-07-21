New Jersey Voter Roll Glitch: Addressing Software Errors with Accountability

In a notable software error, approximately 6,600 individuals who are not U.S. citizens were inadvertently added to New Jersey's voter rolls through a glitch at the state’s motor vehicle department. Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed that less than 400 of these individuals actually participated in elections since 2023.

The revelation surfaces amidst an ongoing national debate about election security, with President Donald Trump actively seeking to address alleged noncitizen voting ahead of the congressional elections. Experts generally agree that such voting is not a widespread issue. Governor Sherrill, in office since January, learned of the software mistake affecting voter registration between June 2023 and June 2024, emphasizing that those registered did so without fault.

Addressing the error, Sherrill announced measures to remove incorrectly registered individuals from voter lists and to replace the software vendor responsible. She critiqued Trump's attempts to politicize electoral integrity and stressed her commitment to transparency and corrective action. Despite Trump's assertions of rampant electoral fraud, studies and court rulings have consistently refuted these claims. The Trump administration's strategies, including seeking access to unredacted voter rolls, have faced legal barriers.