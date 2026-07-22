BAE Unveils 'Brontanax': A New Era in Unmanned Fighter Jets

BAE Systems announced the debut of its latest unmanned fighter jet, Brontanax, at the Farnborough Airshow. With a name derived from the ancient Greek for thunder and king, the jet marks the UK's ambitious push into a fiercely competitive defence market.

As global threats intensify, and with western nations ramping up rearmament efforts, BAE's Brontanax is designed to address the lessons drawn from the Ukraine war. The unmanned aircraft is engineered to enhance aerial control, preventing trench warfare reminiscent of that conflict.

Positioned within a crowded marketplace of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), Brontanax is set to feature advanced stealth capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional jets. UK's Defence Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted this 'groundbreaking' initiative as the country aims to have the Brontanax operational by 2027.