ILO forum pushes for better jobs in refugee-hosting countries

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has brought together governments, employers, workers' organisations and regional institutions in Nairobi to strengthen employment policies for refugees and host communities across Africa. The three-day PROSPECTS Africa Forum on Decent Work and Forced Displacement, running from 21 to 23 July 2026, is focused on turning successful local initiatives into long-term policy solutions that create more inclusive labour markets and sustainable livelihoods.

The forum marks an important step in the second phase of the PROSPECTS programme, which places greater emphasis on lasting reforms, stronger labour market institutions and coordinated action across countries affected by forced displacement.

Regional leaders focus on long-term employment solutions

Delegations from Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda are participating alongside representatives from the East African Community (EAC), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Opening the forum, ILO officials stressed that cooperation between governments, employers and workers' organisations remains essential for creating labour market policies that benefit both refugees and the communities hosting them.

High-level discussions also included representatives from Kenya's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Federation of Ugandan Employers, the Egyptian Trade Union Federation, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kenya and refugee advocates. Participants explored the challenges that continue to limit access to decent work while identifying practical ways to improve employment opportunities.

Skills and social dialogue at the centre of discussions

The forum is examining how education, vocational training and skills recognition can better match labour market needs. Delegates are discussing apprenticeships, work-based learning, employment services and recognition of prior learning as tools that can help refugees and host communities access stable employment.

Another major area of discussion is the growing role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in shaping future labour markets. Participants are considering the policies and social protection measures needed to ensure these technologies create inclusive opportunities rather than widening existing inequalities.

Social dialogue is also receiving significant attention, with governments, employers and workers exploring how stronger cooperation can improve labour market governance and support more effective implementation of employment policies.

Countries develop practical policy roadmaps

As part of the forum, each participating country is taking part in a policy laboratory designed to identify priority employment challenges and develop realistic action plans that can begin within the next 100 days. Delegations are assessing institutional responsibilities, testing the feasibility of proposed reforms and exchanging feedback through peer policy sessions. The process is intended to strengthen national ownership while allowing countries to learn from each other's experiences.

A marketplace and exhibition are also showcasing successful initiatives developed in displacement-affected communities, highlighting practical approaches that could be expanded across the region. By the end of the forum, participants are expected to agree on shared policy priorities, strengthen regional cooperation and identify new opportunities to improve employment governance, labour mobility, skills recognition and social protection for refugees and host communities.