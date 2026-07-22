New Zealand invests $3.8 million in tourist area public toilets

The New Zealand Government is investing $3.8 million to upgrade public toilet facilities in two of the country's busiest tourism regions, helping local councils improve essential infrastructure while easing the financial burden on ratepayers. The funding will support new and upgraded amenities in the Mackenzie and Queenstown Lakes districts, both of which attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors every year.

The investment comes from the International Visitor Levy (IVL) and is part of the Government's efforts to ensure tourism continues to benefit local communities while maintaining the quality of public facilities.

Funding targets high-visitor destinations

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the Mackenzie and Queenstown Lakes districts experience significant demand for public amenities because of the large number of visitors travelling through the regions each year. She said maintaining facilities such as public toilets places considerable pressure on local councils, with much of the cost traditionally falling on local ratepayers despite many users coming from outside the region. The new funding will help councils expand and improve toilet facilities, providing visitors with cleaner, more reliable amenities while reducing pressure on local infrastructure.

Visitor levy supports local communities

The Government said using revenue from the International Visitor Levy allows visitors to contribute directly towards the services they use during their travels in New Zealand. Upston said local communities should not be expected to shoulder the full cost of maintaining infrastructure used by millions of tourists each year. The investment supports a user-pays approach that returns visitor levy revenue to destinations experiencing the greatest demand. The upgrades are expected to improve the visitor experience while helping councils better manage growing tourism numbers.

Tourism investment supports local economies

The Government believes investing in essential infrastructure strengthens New Zealand's tourism sector by ensuring popular destinations remain welcoming, clean and well-equipped for visitors. Upston said tourism continues to play an important role in supporting employment and local businesses across the country. Reinvesting the International Visitor Levy into high-demand tourism areas helps communities manage visitor growth while ensuring the industry continues delivering economic benefits without placing unnecessary costs on residents. The latest funding forms part of the Government's broader strategy to improve tourism infrastructure in destinations experiencing the highest visitor numbers.