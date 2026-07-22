ADB and Japan launch new fund to strengthen water security

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Japan have launched a new fund to help countries across Asia and the Pacific strengthen water security, reduce disaster risks and improve access to safe water and sanitation. Japan will provide an initial contribution of US$10 million to the newly created Water Initiative for Security, Efficiency and Resilience (WISER) Fund, which will support practical solutions to growing water challenges driven by climate change and rapid urbanisation.

The initiative comes as floods, droughts and water shortages continue to affect millions of people across the region, placing increasing pressure on communities, agriculture, businesses and public services.

New fund targets climate and water challenges

The WISER Fund will help ADB's developing member countries build stronger water systems by improving water-use efficiency, strengthening disaster preparedness and introducing digital technologies that support smarter water management.

ADB President Masato Kanda said reliable water systems are essential for economic growth, food production and community wellbeing. He noted that well-managed water resources encourage investment, improve livelihoods and also provide clean hydropower, which is becoming increasingly important as countries expand renewable energy sources.

Japan's Minister of Finance, Satsuki Katayama, said investment in the water sector is critical for sustainable development and improving people's quality of life. She added that Japan will share its technical expertise in areas such as reducing water leakage, managing water supply and sewerage systems, improving sanitation and responding to water-related disasters through its partnership with ADB.

Millions still lack basic water services

Despite significant progress over the past decade, Asia and the Pacific remain the world's most disaster-prone region for floods, storms and droughts. More than four out of every ten flood events recorded globally occur in the region.

ADB estimates that around 220 million people still lack access to basic drinking water services, while 520 million people do not have access to basic sanitation. Although nearly 2.7 billion people have moved out of extreme water insecurity since 2013, the bank warns that climate change, environmental degradation and underinvestment in infrastructure could reverse many of these gains.

The WISER Fund will support project preparation, policy reforms, technical training, knowledge sharing and stronger water governance to help countries respond more effectively to these growing challenges.

Building on ongoing regional investments

ADB has continued to expand investment in water projects across Asia and the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2025, the bank committed US$12.7 billion to water sector projects that benefited around 63 million people.

Current initiatives include water sector reforms in Sri Lanka, investment in water services in the Philippines, the Glaciers to Farms programme across Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Pakistan, and wastewater treatment improvements in Fiji to strengthen environmental protection and climate resilience.

Looking ahead, ADB plans to reach 100 million people between 2026 and 2030 through its Water Forward initiative by expanding access to safe water, sanitation, irrigation and other services that strengthen water security and improve resilience across the region.