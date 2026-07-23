Semiconductor Giants Juggle Growth Amid AI Demand Surge

European semiconductor markets saw significant movement as earnings updates rolled in, with a marked contrast in performance between companies like Soitec and STMicroelectronics. Soitec's stocks soared by 23% due to high demand for photonics wafers catering to artificial intelligence applications, exceeding sales expectations.

Conversely, STMicroelectronics experienced a 15% decline after quarterly profits missed predictions, bringing investor attention to recovery challenges in automotive and industrial segments. Meanwhile, Dutch firm Besi witnessed a 3% drop in shares, despite impressive order bookings, due to modest revenue performance.

Nokia highlighted robust AI demand but pointed to existing supply constraints, affecting its semiconductor market. CEO Justin Hotard discussed ongoing price competition amid rising memory prices, hinting at broader market implications. Additionally, Alphabet faced scrutiny over its strategic financial plans, indicating an industry-wide tension between growth and resource management.