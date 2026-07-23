IBM Expands Quantum Horizons: Acquires HRL Laboratories

IBM has struck a major deal to acquire HRL Laboratories, a private research facility jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors, in a strategic move to amplify its quantum computing capabilities. Announced on Thursday, the acquisition significantly enhances IBM's technological arsenal in the quantum race.

The agreement positions IBM to further challenge industry heavyweights like Google's Alphabet and Microsoft, all vying to develop practical quantum machines capable of performing complex computations unachievable by conventional computers. The HRL purchase will introduce a second quantum circuit approach to IBM's existing suite, leveraging electron spin qubits.

IBM's ambition to innovate within quantum technologies is underscored by a parallel development path that integrates electron spin and superconducting circuits. Experts, including IBM Research's Jay Gambetta, anticipate significant advancements as HRL begins chip production at IBM's state-of-the-art facility in New York.