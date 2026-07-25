Global Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Tariff Surge and International Conflicts

The international community is witnessing escalating tensions as President Donald Trump declared new global tariffs, targeting 60 trading partners, including the EU and China. These measures aim to rebuild his nearly dismantled tariff wall, sparking protests from countries affected by the abrupt economic strategy change.

Conflicts persist worldwide, such as Ukraine's innovation in modern warfare with drones targeting Russian ships amidst the broader war effort. Meanwhile, political struggles manifest in Gabon with the continued imprisonment of opposition leader Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, raising questions about political freedom under President Oligui Nguema's controversial leadership.

In a move reflecting geopolitical realignment, Venezuela announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, alleging bias against the Global South nations. Simultaneously, U.S.-Iran negotiations continue alongside military exchanges, underlining an unstable path towards potential de-escalation amidst wider regional tensions.