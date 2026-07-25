South Korea's AI Summit: A Global Tech Vision

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung spearheaded an AI summit in San Francisco on Friday, uniting prominent executives from companies such as Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Broadcom with South Korea's leading business figures.

The summit is a strategic move by Seoul to enhance its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence technologies.

In his opening remarks, Lee emphasized South Korea's commitment to spearheading a new AI era in collaboration with top global technology corporations.