Tiny Drones, Big Waves: Seasats' Unveiling of Chinese Naval Footage

A California-based drone company, Seasats, captured first-of-its-kind footage of a Chinese warship in the Philippines' waters, highlighting the capabilities of its affordable Lightfish drone. The video underscores the changing nature of warfare, where small, inexpensive drones could influence major naval operations, escalating regional military tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:05 IST
Tiny Drones, Big Waves: Seasats' Unveiling of Chinese Naval Footage
  • Country:
  • United States

A small California-based drone manufacturer, Seasats, has ignited significant attention by capturing unprecedented footage of a Chinese warship operating within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The material, obtained on June 16, showcases the capability of Seasats' Lightfish drone to approach powerful naval forces.

Verification procedures were thorough, as Reuters confirmed the vessel's identification and location near Luzon Island. The footage spotlights the evolving dynamics of warfare, stressing how these affordable drones, such as Lightfish, could engage with billion-dollar warships, like the Chinese Type 052D destroyer.

With a history of encounters with Chinese naval vessels, Seasats continues to push defense frontiers. Each vessel, including the newly funded Quickfish model, promises to enhance U.S. naval capacities, embodying significant innovations in autonomous maritime technology.

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