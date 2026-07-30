A small California-based drone manufacturer, Seasats, has ignited significant attention by capturing unprecedented footage of a Chinese warship operating within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The material, obtained on June 16, showcases the capability of Seasats' Lightfish drone to approach powerful naval forces.

Verification procedures were thorough, as Reuters confirmed the vessel's identification and location near Luzon Island. The footage spotlights the evolving dynamics of warfare, stressing how these affordable drones, such as Lightfish, could engage with billion-dollar warships, like the Chinese Type 052D destroyer.

With a history of encounters with Chinese naval vessels, Seasats continues to push defense frontiers. Each vessel, including the newly funded Quickfish model, promises to enhance U.S. naval capacities, embodying significant innovations in autonomous maritime technology.