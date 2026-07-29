Small Drones, Big Impact: Seasats Captures Exclusive Footage of Chinese Warship

Seasats, a California-based drone maker, captured exclusive footage of a Chinese warship operating inside the Philippines' economic zone, highlighting changing warfare technology. The footage was shot by Seasats' Lightfish drone, underscoring the growing autonomy and strategic capability of small, cost-effective drones in maritime surveillance and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST
Small Drones, Big Impact: Seasats Captures Exclusive Footage of Chinese Warship
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking development, Seasats, a drone manufacturer based in California, has successfully recorded exclusive footage of a Chinese warship operating within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines. The footage, captured by Seasats' Lightfish drone on June 16, represents a significant milestone for private U.S. firms monitoring military activities.

This event underscores the evolving nature of modern warfare, where small, technologically advanced drones like the Lightfish, which costs approximately $240,000, can approach and potentially challenge billion-dollar naval vessels. In this instance, the drone approached a Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Type 052D destroyer off the coast of Luzon Island.

Reuters has independently verified both the authenticity of the footage and the location of the incident, situated 105 km northwest of Luzon. While the Seasats vessels often remain undetected due to their small size and low profile, they still emit electronic signals, as do the Chinese warships. Seasats' innovative approach and its strategic contracts with the U.S. government highlight its growing role in defense and surveillance technology.

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