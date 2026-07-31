Apple Soars Above Wall Street Expectations, But Shares Fall

Apple announced impressive sales and profits that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by strong iPhone and MacBook sales. Despite this, services revenue underperformed, causing shares to fall 4% in after-hours trading. Concerns linger over sustainability of iPhone sales growth and services' future performance, amid supply chain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:53 IST
Apple Soars Above Wall Street Expectations, But Shares Fall
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On Thursday, Apple reported a record-breaking sales performance that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, primarily driven by the robust demand for iPhones and MacBooks despite rising prices across the consumer electronics sector. However, services revenue fell short of targets, leading to a 4% drop in after-hours trading.

Apple's third-quarter sales rose to $109.42 billion, a 16.4% increase, surpassing analysts' forecasts. Profits reached $2.02 per share, bolstered by tariff refunds. Despite the impressive figures, analysts express concern over the potential unsustainability of the current iPhone sales surge.

The company's services segment, crucial for long-term growth, experienced a slowdown with a 12.1% increase to $30.74 billion, disappointing expectations. As the demand for AI features increases, Apple's ties with longtime suppliers face strain, particularly in chip production, crucial for maintaining competitive edge in innovative tech.

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