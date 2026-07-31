Apple Navigates Supply Constraints Amid Revenue Growth

Apple's latest financial projections for the quarter ending in September reveal a slower sales growth trajectory than anticipated. The global tech giant struggles to acquire necessary components, leading to a 6% drop in its share prices post-trading hours.

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh informed analysts that expected revenue growth lies between 9% to 11%, under Wall Street projections of a 12% increase. A shortfall in supply chain flexibility, particularly due to advanced chipmaking technology shortages, is adding pressure to Apple's operational capabilities.

Despite these challenges, Apple's iPhone sales have reached unprecedented third-quarter figures, climbing to $54.25 billion. This growth surpasses analyst estimates and maintains investor attention on its product cycle, even as related supply chain issues persist.