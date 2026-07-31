Apple Navigates Supply Constraints Amid Revenue Growth

Apple faced slower-than-expected sales growth in the current quarter ending September due to supply chain constraints. The company's revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street's estimates, with chief executive Tim Cook citing a shortage in advanced chipmaking technology. Despite challenges, Apple's iPhone sales thrived, bolstering its quarterly profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 03:54 IST
Apple Navigates Supply Constraints Amid Revenue Growth
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Apple's latest financial projections for the quarter ending in September reveal a slower sales growth trajectory than anticipated. The global tech giant struggles to acquire necessary components, leading to a 6% drop in its share prices post-trading hours.

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh informed analysts that expected revenue growth lies between 9% to 11%, under Wall Street projections of a 12% increase. A shortfall in supply chain flexibility, particularly due to advanced chipmaking technology shortages, is adding pressure to Apple's operational capabilities.

Despite these challenges, Apple's iPhone sales have reached unprecedented third-quarter figures, climbing to $54.25 billion. This growth surpasses analyst estimates and maintains investor attention on its product cycle, even as related supply chain issues persist.

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