Reuters Science News Summary

SpaceX's upcoming earnings call as a public company may focus on AI spending and Starlink profits, but investors are also inquiring about the company's future plans and potential ventures.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 02:25 IST
Reuters Science News Summary
Elon Musk

Following is a summary ​of current ​science news ‌briefs.

Will SpaceX ​paint its rocket pink? Investor questions ‌go beyond Moon and Mars ahead of first results

SpaceX's first earnings call ‌as a public company may ‌be expected to focus on AI spending and profits from its Starlink satellite communications network, ⁠but ​many ⁠retail investors have other things on their minds. Taking ⁠a page from Elon Musk's other ​big company, Tesla, newly public rocket ⁠maker SpaceX has opened an online venue ⁠for ​investors to ask questions ahead of a call about results ⁠that is expected to feature Musk. Users ⁠can submit ⁠questions and vote on which ones will be ‌answered, creating ‌a list ranked ​by popularity.

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