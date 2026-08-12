Smart Glasses Under Fire: Privacy Concerns in Germany

A German advocacy group, HateAid, has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and associated companies over the sale of AI glasses in Germany. The complaint claims that the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses breach privacy laws. The issue underscores Germany's stringent stance on personal privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:03 IST
Smart Glasses Under Fire: Privacy Concerns in Germany
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German advocacy group, HateAid, has lodged a criminal complaint against Meta and several other companies involved in the sale of AI glasses in Germany. The group argues that these devices, particularly the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, infringe on the nation's digital privacy laws.

The complaint has been filed with Frankfurt's digital crime prosecution unit, implicating companies such as EssilorLuxottica and retailers like Fielmann and MediaMarkt. HateAid bases its arguments on a federal law that forbids selling communication devices designed for covert recording.

Although the Federal Network Agency in Germany has issued warnings regarding smart glasses, formal investigations have yet to be launched. Meanwhile, image-based digital violence, mainly targeting women, remains a significant concern due to these devices.

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