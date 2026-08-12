Unlocking Autism: The Sensory Child Offers New Perspectives

The challenges of understanding a child's behavior, particularly for those on the autism spectrum, often perplex parents. Behaviors that seem unusual, disruptive, or difficult to handle may stem from the child’s unique sensory experiences. Recognizing this connection is essential for grasping a child's needs more comprehensively.

This perspective underpins The Sensory Child: A Practical Guide to Understanding Autism Spectrum Beyond Behaviour, authored by Dr. Subhash Garg and recently released by AGPH Books in Indore. The book advocates shifting focus from visible behavior to the sensory experiences that may drive it. This approach is vital for parents and caregivers, who must interpret a child's reactions within this broader sensory context.

Sensory differences are integral to understanding autism, with research indicating that sensory traits are prevalent among autistic children and linked to daily functioning difficulties. The Sensory Child aims to extend this understanding to everyday parenting, urging consideration beyond the question 'What is the child doing?' towards 'What might the child be experiencing?’. It emphasizes that addressing sensory needs can enhance children’s comfort in family, educational, and social settings.