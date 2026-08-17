The Future of AI Investment: Hyperscalers on the Rise

The recent rally in AI-linked stocks has refocused the AI investment narrative. It’s now about identifying companies poised for sustainable profit growth in the long haul, say investors. The emphasis has shifted from questioning Big Tech's spending spree to betting on long-term winners.

Microsoft and Amazon reported strong, robust demand for AI infrastructure, emphasizing accelerating cloud growth and persistent capacity constraints. Asset managers are keenly observing which firms can maintain profit growth as these constraints eventually ease. Despite earlier doubts, significant positions in semiconductor stocks are retained.

Big cloud service providers, or 'hyperscalers,' are recognized as potential large beneficiaries of this AI shift, expanding their AI infrastructure rapidly to meet escalating demands. Despite lagging behind the semiconductor index, experts believe their investments will eventually pay off, forecasting notable profit and cash flow growth in the coming years.