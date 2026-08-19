Analog Devices Bets on AI Boom with Strong Q4 Forecast

Analog Devices has predicted fourth-quarter revenue and profit figures that surpass Wall Street expectations. This optimistic forecast is rooted in the ongoing strong demand for power-management chips, critical components in data centers and industrial applications, fueled by the rapid expansion of AI investments.

The surge in AI-driven computing investments has significantly increased the demand for chips that handle power distribution and manage the movement of extensive data volumes. Analog Devices is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend, given their chips' key roles in various technological sectors.

Widely implemented in data centers, factory automation, and modern vehicles, the company's components are set to see increased utilization as AI technology continues its upward trajectory and expands into more industries.