Markets Rally Despite Treasury Yield Surge and Geopolitical Uncertainty
U.S. stock index futures recovered slightly on Friday after declines, but are poised to finish the week lower due to rising bond yields and geopolitical tensions. Tech stocks showed some gains, with major companies like Meta and Tesla rebounding. Crypto-linked stocks also rose as legislative moves gathered momentum.
After experiencing significant losses, U.S. stock index futures showed signs of recovery on Friday. However, due to rising government bond yields and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, markets are expected to close the week with a loss.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ending their three-week winning streak, while the Dow is poised for its biggest weekly drop since March. The spike in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields has unnerved investors, driven by concerns over government debt levels and associated financing costs.
Tech giants like Meta and Tesla saw a modest rebound, with each gaining around 1%. Upbeat results from Ross Stores also provided a boost, as did gains in crypto-linked firms following significant legislative discussions.
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