Cybersecurity Crisis: Berlin Departments Hit by Ransomware
Berlin's government is intensely reviewing stolen data published by a ransomware group. This incident has targeted two departments, causing the city to evaluate the cyberattack's scale and impact as investigators continue their work.
Berlin is currently grappling with a significant cybersecurity breach, as a ransomware group has published a trove of sensitive data.
The data breach has affected two important city departments, prompting the state government to intensify its review process to understand the full scope of the attack.
Authorities are urgently assessing the impact and potential risks associated with this leak, as investigators work tirelessly to contain the damage.