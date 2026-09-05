AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Corruption and Communal Polarisation

AAP MP Sanjay Singh lambasted BJP over alleged corruption and communal polarisation, questioning investigating agencies' actions. He claimed that six Gujarat-based political parties were used to launder Rs 5,500 crore for BJP. With criticism of mosque demolition and Ram Mandir Trust appointments, Singh announced a strategic AAP meeting in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:41 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Corruption and Communal Polarisation
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, accusing them of corruption, communal polarisation, and discrimination towards Dalits and backward classes. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh voiced concerns over the silence of investigative bodies and the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP had set unprecedented records in 'donation theft.'

Raising the issue of obscure political entities in Gujarat, Singh presented alarming figures, asserting that six such parties were being utilized to facilitate the conversion of black money into legitimate funds. These parties, including the Aam Janmat Party and the Satyavadi Rakshak Party, reportedly channeled Rs 5,500 crore to the BJP. Singh described these as dummy parties used for diverting foreign funds and illicit money.

Further criticizing the Election Commission's inaction, Singh denounced the demolition of a historic mosque in Saharanpur as an attempt by BJP to incite communal strife due to fears of electoral loss. Highlighting issues with the Ram Mandir Trust, he accused the BJP and RSS of marginalizing Dalit and Adivasi community members and engaging in corrupt practices, all aimed at maintaining influence and control.

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