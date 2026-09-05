Springboks Triumph in Tight Test: Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Heats Up
South Africa claimed a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the third test of the series, winning 29-24. The Springboks came from behind to lead the series 2-1 amidst fierce competition, showcasing the intense nature of 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry'. Four tries by each team highlighted the epic encounter.
South Africa emerged victorious in a gripping and intense test match against New Zealand, with a score of 29-24, on Saturday. This win allows the Springboks to take a 2-1 lead in the highly competitive four-test series, celebrated for being 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry'.
The match saw both teams scoring four tries each, thrilling a crowd of 87,976 present at Soccer City. South Africa's comeback, after trailing in the first half, contributed to their series success following a narrow win in the second test at Cape Town.
Key performances included tries by Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, and Malcolm Marx for South Africa, while New Zealand's efforts were marked by scores from captain Ardie Savea, Will Jordan, and Samisoni Taukei’aho, highlighting the fierce competition in this celebrated rugby series.
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