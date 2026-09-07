Huawei's Bold Step: Unveiling the Mate XT2 Foldable Series

Huawei has introduced its Mate XT2 series, a new flagship foldable smartphone, emphasizing its dominance in the Chinese high-end handset market despite competition from Apple and Xiaomi. The phones feature a new Kirin chip, advanced folding mechanisms, and upgraded cameras, highlighting Huawei's innovation despite facing U.S. market restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:47 IST
Huawei's Bold Step: Unveiling the Mate XT2 Foldable Series
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Huawei has introduced its latest flagship foldable smartphone series, the Mate XT2, in a bid to maintain its stronghold on the premium handset market in China against competitors like Apple and Xiaomi.

The new series, characterized by its dual-fold feature that transforms the phone into a tablet, is powered by Huawei's cutting-edge Kirin 9050 Pro chip. With pricing starting from 19,999 yuan ($2,980), the series is set to hit the market on September 12.

According to Huawei Executive Director Richard Yu, the decision to invest in new technology resulted in considerable cost pressures in light of rising memory costs. The Mate XT2 series demonstrates Huawei's continued dominance in folding phones within China, boasting a market share of 68% in the second quarter.

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