Huawei Unveils Cutting-Edge Mate XT2 Foldable Smartphone

Huawei has introduced the Mate XT2, a new foldable smartphone designed to maintain its dominance in the Chinese premium handset market against rivals Apple and Xiaomi. Featuring the Kirin 9050 Pro chip, the Mate XT2 boasts improved computing power and energy efficiency, alongside upgraded cameras and a redesigned folding mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:10 IST
Huawei Unveils Cutting-Edge Mate XT2 Foldable Smartphone
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On Monday, Huawei launched the Mate XT2, its latest flagship foldable smartphone, aimed at solidifying its position in China's competitive premium handset market, which faces stiff competition from Apple and Xiaomi.

The Mate XT2 is equipped with the new Kirin 9050 Pro chip, meant to enhance computing power while reducing energy consumption, as Huawei adapts to U.S. technology restrictions. This launch precedes Xiaomi's own foldable offering, with Apple's latest iPhone series expected to debut soon, raising speculation about their entry into the foldable market.

With 42% improved performance, a redesigned folding mechanism, and an optional privacy screen, the Mate XT2 is set to reinforce Huawei's leadership, especially in foldable phones where it holds a commanding 68% market share in China, despite not selling in the U.S. due to sanctions.

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