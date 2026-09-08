Google's Adjustments to EU Search Regulations Stir Controversy

Google has implemented changes in its search results within Europe following EU antitrust directives, impacting user experience and increasing costs for European businesses. This adjustment comes with criticism that it benefits specific sectors unfairly. Google faces substantial fines for previously breaching EU's Digital Markets Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:30 IST
Google's Adjustments to EU Search Regulations Stir Controversy
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On Tuesday, Alphabet's subsidiary Google initiated modifications to its online search results across Europe in response to EU antitrust regulations. However, these changes are expected to degrade the user experience while raising business costs, according to Google officials.

Google's alteration marks a significant shift in its 29-year history, representing the most substantial reduction in its search service's quality. The company claims these changes, pitched by the EU to level the advertising field, inadvertently favor sector-specific price comparison services such as Expedia or Booking.com over traditional business listings.

A hefty €460 million fine was imposed on Google in July for prioritizing its services in violation of the EU's Digital Markets Act. The European Commission mandated Google to adjust its operations within 60 days or face ongoing penalties potentially reaching 5% of its worldwide earnings.

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