Aerospacelab Soars with €2.4 Billion EU Satellite Contract

Belgium's Aerospacelab announced on Thursday its acquisition of a significant €2.4 billion contract to construct 264 satellites as part of the European Union's IRIS² network initiative. This ambitious project aims to enhance secure communications for multiple sectors by 2030.

Aerospacelab will undertake the majority of the satellite production, accounting for 76% of the 348 planned satellites, marking the largest manufacturing share disclosed for the IRIS² initiative. This contract equates to approximately €9.1 million per satellite, providing insight into the distribution of responsibilities and financial allocations.

The company is set to design, manufacture, and deliver fully integrated low-Earth-orbit satellites through the Eutelsat-led SpaceRISE consortium. This selection reflects the evolving landscape of Europe's space supply chain, with newer players gaining prominence alongside traditional contractors such as Airbus and Thales Alenia Space.