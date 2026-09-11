U.S. Pushes Against Huawei with $100M Loan to Africell

The Trump administration is lending $100 million to Africell to boost American telecom presence in Africa and counter Huawei's market share. The loan from the Export-Import Bank will help Africell invest in advanced network technology from American suppliers, aligning with Washington's efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese telecoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:30 IST
U.S. Pushes Against Huawei with $100M Loan to Africell

The Trump administration has taken a strategic step to counter Huawei's influence in Africa by providing a $100 million loan to Africell, Africa's prominent American-owned telecom firm. The investment, facilitated by the Export-Import Bank, aims to fortify Africell's technology with components from American and allied suppliers.

This financial maneuver is part of a broader U.S. initiative to reduce dependency on Chinese tech companies abroad. Africell's CEO, Ziad Dalloul, emphasized the importance of secure communication infrastructure in their operating regions. Meanwhile, Huawei and the Chinese embassy have yet to comment on this development.

The U.S. has long scrutinized Huawei over potential security threats, leading to heavy sanctions. With Huawei holding a significant 52% market share in Africa for 5G infrastructure, Washington's support to Africell also serves its wider technological promotion mandate abroad, encouraging the adoption of American innovations.

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