The Trump administration has taken a strategic step to counter Huawei's influence in Africa by providing a $100 million loan to Africell, Africa's prominent American-owned telecom firm. The investment, facilitated by the Export-Import Bank, aims to fortify Africell's technology with components from American and allied suppliers.

This financial maneuver is part of a broader U.S. initiative to reduce dependency on Chinese tech companies abroad. Africell's CEO, Ziad Dalloul, emphasized the importance of secure communication infrastructure in their operating regions. Meanwhile, Huawei and the Chinese embassy have yet to comment on this development.

The U.S. has long scrutinized Huawei over potential security threats, leading to heavy sanctions. With Huawei holding a significant 52% market share in Africa for 5G infrastructure, Washington's support to Africell also serves its wider technological promotion mandate abroad, encouraging the adoption of American innovations.