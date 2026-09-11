Oracle's Cloud Leap: A Debt-Driven Success Story

Oracle's shares ascended by 6% in pre-market trading on Friday following the company's announcement of a $26 billion surge in its first-quarter revenue backlog. This notable increase highlights the strong growth momentum in Oracle's cloud business, driven by strategic investments in data centers.

Although the tech giant's stock has depreciated over 21% this year amid skepticism around its AI ventures, many analysts view the latest earnings report and balance sheet strengthening as a turning point. Oracle relies on a mix of client prepayments and customer-supplied chips to expand its capacity, partly alleviating its debt burden.

However, risks persist concerning the feasibility of its financing and data center profitability, exacerbated by rising component costs and opposition to data center construction in the U.S. As Oracle looks to raise $40 billion through debt and equity this fiscal year, industry experts remain cautious about its cash flow prospects.