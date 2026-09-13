AI Safety Concerns Cause OpenAI to Delay IPO Until Post-2026

OpenAI's plans to go public have been postponed until after 2026, according to CEO Sam Altman, who highlighted AI safety as the primary reason for this decision. In a recent interview with Fortune, Altman expressed that 'now would be an ill-advised moment to go public,' given the current safety landscape surrounding artificial intelligence.

As debates around AI regulation grow sharper, lawmakers are increasingly voicing concerns, echoed by industry experts. Recent warnings from Anthropic underscore the existential threats that unchecked AI development could pose, adding to the urgency for new regulatory frameworks. The New York Times had previously speculated about a possible OpenAI IPO, a notion Altman has now firmly distanced himself from, citing the need for focused collaboration between industry leaders and governments.

In related developments, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also weighed in, advocating for a deliberate slowdown in enhancing AI capabilities to mitigate risks. Both industry figures underscore the importance of pacing AI advancements carefully, a sentiment shared by Altman himself on social media discussions. Despite these cautionary stances, Anthropic remains on track for its IPO, expected to precede the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.