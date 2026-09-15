SpaceX's Starfall Ventures: Revolutionizing Orbital Cargo Returns

SpaceX has unveiled its Starfall business, designed to revolutionize the return of products from space. Partnering with Space Cargo, Starfall will facilitate microgravity research beginning in 2028. The division's inaugural mission will showcase its ability to bring goods safely back to Earth.

Space Cargo plans to utilize Starfall's capabilities by incorporating its BentoBox system, enabling them to transport up to 1 ton of client payloads. This system is a part of SpaceX's pioneering commercial mission with the Starship, aiming to enhance returns from Earth's orbit.

The company highlights the microgravity advantages for research, which is vital for pharmaceuticals and fiber optics. As SpaceX moves forward with Starship's development, the Starfall initiative positions SpaceX as a leader in capsule reentry services within the growing space industry.