Diplomatic Tensions: Sweden Expels Iranian Official

Sweden's foreign ministry has asked an official at Iran's embassy in Stockholm to leave the country. This move comes as a response to actions deemed incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The specifics of the activity were not disclosed by the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:32 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Sweden Expels Iranian Official
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Sweden's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that it has summoned Iran's ambassador and requested that a diplomat from the Iranian embassy in Stockholm leave the country. The ministry cited activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as the reason for this decision.

The Vienna Convention defines the rules and privileges governing diplomatic missions worldwide, ensuring the smooth conduct of international relations. However, Sweden refrained from disclosing the exact details of the activities they found problematic.

This diplomatic move highlights the delicate nature of international relations and underscores the importance of adherence to established international protocols.

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