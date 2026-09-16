Ukraine's 2027 Defence Budget: Record Spending Amid Escalating War Costs

Ukraine plans record defence spending in 2027 due to the escalating costs of its ongoing war with Russia. As revenues falter, Ukraine seeks over $52 billion in international aid to cover its budget gap. Reforms are underway to unlock additional EU and IMF funds amid challenging economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:32 IST
Ukraine's 2027 Defence Budget: Record Spending Amid Escalating War Costs
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Ukraine is proposing a record defence spending for the year 2027, as costs for the ongoing conflict with Russia, now entering its fifth year, continue to rise. Defence spending is slated to reach 4.89 trillion hryvnias, equivalent to $110 billion, a 12% increase from the current year, according to officials. This would represent about two-thirds of the total spending in the proposed 2027 budget of 7.27 trillion hryvnias presented to parliament.

The budget forecasts revenues of 5.6 trillion hryvnias. Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the parliamentary budget committee, remarked to lawmakers that this marks the sixth budget drawn during the full-scale war and highlights the increasing expense of the conflict. The daily cost has surged to $190 million compared to $116 million in 2022, said Pidlasa.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko informed parliament that Ukraine requires over $52 billion in international aid for the forthcoming year. So far, commitments of around $20 billion have been secured, with discussions ongoing to address the deficit. Marchenko emphasized the importance of reforms to secure these funds, including new tax measures to align with EU standards, as Ukraine seeks to bolster fiscal resilience and competition for domestic businesses.

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