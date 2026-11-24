Artificial intelligence is moving beyond the conventional boundaries of digital administration, changing how public institutions deliver social protection, manage administrative workloads and support decisions affecting individual entitlements. China's experience with AI-enabled social security services offers a window into this transition, revealing both the operational advantages of intelligent systems and the governance challenges accompanying their expansion.

A report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), developed in collaboration with China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS), examines this emerging relationship between technology and social protection. Titled From Digital to Intelligent Social Security Administration, the publication analyzes 45 cases across 15 provincial-level regions, documenting how AI is reshaping administrative practices.

The findings reveal a technological transition whose significance extends beyond processing speed. As intelligent systems become embedded in essential public services, institutions face a fundamental question: how far can administrative automation advance without weakening the human judgment, accessibility and accountability underpinning social security?

Beyond Digitalization: AI Takes on the Administrative Burden

The evolution of social security administration from digital platforms to intelligent systems represents a change in how institutions perform their functions. Rather than merely providing electronic access to services, AI applications can assist with information retrieval, administrative reviews, procedural guidance and risk management.

The distribution of documented applications reflects a predominantly service-oriented approach. Nearly half of the cases examined, accounting for 47 percent, concern service delivery, while 33 percent focus on administrative operations. Risk management and decision-making collectively represent the remaining 20 percent.

The concentration suggests that the immediate value of AI lies largely in addressing practical administrative challenges. Improving the delivery of existing services and reducing repetitive workloads currently occupy a more prominent position than deploying algorithms in complex decision-making processes.

In Beijing's Haidian District, automated systems supported the processing of more than 70,000 social security transactions during 2024. The ILO reports that processing efficiency increased by over 80 percent relative to manual operations, illustrating the operational potential of automation.

An even larger application emerged in Guangdong Province, where AI-assisted systems had reviewed more than seven million cases across 34 social insurance services by July 2025. These applications reduced manual workloads by more than 640,000 staff hours, demonstrating the scale at which intelligent administration can operate.

Such reductions in repetitive work could create opportunities for administrative personnel to concentrate on responsibilities requiring specialized expertise and individual attention. However, workload savings alone cannot establish whether institutions have successfully redirected human resources or improved the overall quality of social protection.

Faster Services, Unequal Access: The Inclusion Challenge

For beneficiaries, the transition towards intelligent administration is particularly visible in the changing nature of interactions with public institutions. AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants and self-service platforms are expanding access to information beyond conventional service hours, helping individuals understand entitlements and navigate complicated procedures.

Continuous availability introduces greater flexibility into service delivery, particularly when individuals require guidance without immediate access to administrative personnel. Intelligent platforms can help simplify interactions with social security systems by making procedural information more readily accessible.

However, the effectiveness of these technologies depends on more than their availability. The ability to obtain reliable information, understand automated responses and navigate digital interfaces remains central to whether technological modernization improves the experience of beneficiaries.

The ILO identifies older persons, persons with disabilities and individuals encountering digital barriers as groups requiring particular consideration. An administrative system designed primarily around technological efficiency could inadvertently disadvantage people who depend on direct human assistance or conventional service channels.

Preserving offline services alongside intelligent platforms therefore becomes an important aspect of inclusive administration. The challenge is to expand technological capabilities without making digital proficiency an implicit condition for accessing social protection.

Accuracy presents another concern. AI-powered assistance relies on knowledge systems that must remain reliable and appropriately maintained. Incorrect or outdated information could create difficulties for individuals seeking to understand eligibility requirements, administrative procedures or existing entitlements.

The accessibility of intelligent services must consequently be assessed alongside their reliability. Faster responses and uninterrupted availability offer operational advantages, but their social value depends on whether beneficiaries receive accurate guidance and retain meaningful alternatives when automated assistance proves insufficient.

The Limits of Automation: Keeping Humans in Control

The most sensitive dimension of intelligent social security administration emerges when AI moves from facilitating services towards supporting decisions with direct consequences for individuals. Benefit eligibility and work injury assessments illustrate areas where administrative determinations can influence access to essential protection.

The ILO emphasizes that AI should support rather than substitute human decision-making in such functions. Intelligent systems may assist with administrative analysis, but sensitive assessments require safeguards that preserve human judgment and institutional responsibility.

Algorithmic bias presents a related challenge. As automated tools become involved in reviewing cases and supporting decisions, institutions must address the possibility of unfair outcomes. Protecting sensitive personal information and establishing clear accountability mechanisms are equally important components of responsible adoption.

Technological modernization also places new demands on administrative workforces. The ILO recommends investing in employee skills, strengthening data governance and developing appropriate safeguards, recognizing that effective intelligent administration requires institutional capabilities beyond the technology itself.

Sharing successful practices across regions could support improvements in implementation while helping institutions learn from operational experience. However, expanding AI applications requires attention to the quality of administrative outcomes, rather than relying exclusively on transaction volumes or processing times.

As the first publication in the ILO's AI and Labour Governance in China series, the report positions social security within a wider examination of artificial intelligence, public governance and decent work. China's experience highlights how intelligent technologies can strengthen administrative capacity while introducing responsibilities that institutions cannot delegate to algorithms.

The enduring measure of AI-enabled social security will ultimately extend beyond the number of transactions automated or staff hours saved. Its success will depend on whether public institutions can deliver faster, more accessible services while preserving fairness, protecting personal information and ensuring that human needs remain central to administrative decisions.