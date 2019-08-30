International Development News
China's Didi Chuxing to take on Uber with self-driving taxis

Uber's China-based rival, Didi Chuxing, is planning to get into the self-driving taxi business, the company has officially announced.

ANI Beijing
Updated: 30-08-2019 22:19 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Didi Chuxing aims to become the first large-scale autonomous taxi service in China and plans to roll out its Level 4 self-driving vehicles in the Jiading District of Shanghai, Mashable reports.

Another China-based tech company, Baidu, is also expected to roll out its fleet of self-driving taxis in Changsha in late 2019. (ANI)

COUNTRY : China
