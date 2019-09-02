Amazon found selling unlicensed network boosters

Amazon is reportedly selling unlicensed network boosters on its e-commerce platform, Wired has learned.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began regulating the devices five years ago over concerns about them being misconfigured or poorly manufactured, hampering the coverage altogether, the report notes.

However, Amazon is selling cheaper, unauthorised consumer signal boosters which are not FCC compliant, with some models listed as promoted with 'Amazon's Choice' badge. After the publication reached out to Amazon, some of the listings have been removed. (ANI)

