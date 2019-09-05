Slack posts huge loss in first quarter as public company

Slack Technologies Inc, the workplace messaging and communication platform, posted a huge loss in its first quarter as a public company as it spent heavily on sales and marketing to boost engagement on its platform and retain users.

Shares of the company fell 6% in extended trading.

The company, described as an "email killer", said net loss attributable to common stockholders rose to $359.56 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $31.86 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)