CORRECTED-Slack posts huge loss in first quarter as public company

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 02:00 IST
Slack Technologies Inc, the workplace messaging and communication platform, posted a huge loss in its first quarter as a public company as it spent heavily on sales and marketing to boost engagement on its platform and retain users.

Shares of the company fell 6% in extended trading. The company, described as an "email killer", said net loss attributable to common stockholders rose to $359.56 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $31.86 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

COUNTRY : United States
