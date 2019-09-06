Sleek design, versatile camera: Sony Xperia 5 launched at IFA 2019

Japanese tech giant Sony on Thursday unveiled its compact flagship smartphone Xperia 5 with a sleek design, precision Eye Autofocus technology, and Triple lens camera system at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin. Sony, earlier this week, teased a new Xperia smartphone that would fit in the palm of your hand.

The Sony Xperia 5 sports a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3, that easily and comfortably fits in your hand. With IP65/68 rated design, the Xperia 5 offers water and dust resistant display and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform that has up to 45 percent faster CPU, up to 20 percent faster GPU for cutting edge performance and improved power efficiency. The Xperia 5 comes with 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie. It is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

On the imaging front, the Sony Xperia 5 comes with a triple-lens camera with 16mm super wide-angle lens, 26mm versatile lens, and 52mm portrait and tele lens, 2x optical zoom, Dual photodiode, Eye Autofocus technology, RAW noise reduction and up to 10fps AF/AE (Autofocus/Auto Exposure). The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera (26mm) with a large 1/2.6 inch sensor and a bright F1.6 lens with OIS photo stabilization and Hybrid OIS/EIS video stabilization features. The secondary 12-megapixel super wide-angle lens (16mm) with 1/3.4 inch sensor, F2.4 aperture, and 130-degree field-of-view comes with Fixed focus feature and the tertiary 12-megapixel shooter (52mm) with 1/3.4 inch sensor and F2.4 lens comes with groundbreaking Eye Autofocus technology and OIS for portrait photography. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with F2.0 aperture and Portrait selfie effects, HDR photo Display flash, 3D Creator and Hand and Smile Shutter.

The Sony Xperia 5 packs a 3140mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging, Smart Stamina, USB Power Delivery (USB PD) fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Google Cast, NFC, USB 3.1, USB Type-C, GPS and more. The phone also features 'Smart connectivity' to analyze Wi-Fi signals and predict near-future connectivity issues. With built-in stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos, the Xperia 5 creates a powerful atmosphere of sound for a truly spectacular entertainment experience

The Sony Xperia 5 will be available in four color options: Blue, Black, Grey, and Red. As of now, Sony has not revealed any information about the pricing of the flagship smartphone, but it will go on sale starting next month.