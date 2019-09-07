International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Reuters
Updated: 07-09-2019 02:37 IST
India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

The Indian space agency lost communication with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission on Thursday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said, in a setback to the nation's ambitious plan to land an unmanned probe near the south pole of the moon.

"Data is being analysed," Chairman K Sivan told a room full of distraught scientists at the agency's tracking centre in Bengaluru.

Also Read: US hits Iran space agency with sanctions over missile work

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019