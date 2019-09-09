Five best laptops of IFA 2019

Its raining innovation at the IFA 2019, Europe's biggest tech show! From Dell to Acer, Lenovo to Asus, tech majors from around the world have raised the bar with cutting-edge products and solutions. From the world's first gaming Ultrabook to the convertible notebook, here is a quick look at the amazing new laptops unveiled at the IFA tech exhibition.

Lenovo Yoga C940

The new generation of 2-in-1 convertible yoga notebook is available in two display sizes, a 14-inch (35.6 cm) model and a 15-inch (38.1 cm) model with two display types- UHD (3,840 x 2,160-pixels) VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080-pixels) IPS with Dolby Vision.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 is Lenovo's lightest model so far with only 1.35 kg weight and packs a 4 cell Li-polymer battery with Quick charge function that lasts up to 10.5 hrs in UHD screen and up to 18 hours in FHD display model. It can be equipped with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, up to Intel UHD 960 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage. It comes with two color options namely, ironGrey and mica effect and is priced starting € 1,499.

The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 model comes with up to Intel Core i9 9th generation processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphic card, up to 16 GB of DDR4 and up to 2 TB PCIe SSD storage. It offers a battery life of up to 9 hours in UHD screen and 12 hours in FHD display. It will go on sale by 2019-end in ironGrey color.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Both the models are equipped with a TrueBlock camera cover that disappears inside the case when the webcam is not in use, a fingerprint scanner for fast and secure login, Dolby Atmos speaker system, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and run on Windows 10 Home.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

ROG demonstrated multiple Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops with 300Hz displays, which according to Asus, can draw 5X more frames than the 60Hz panels found on conventional laptops. Asus has mounted 300Hz displays into 15-inch and 17-inch variants of the Strix SCAR III loaded with powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPUs and bolstered by ROG Boost. The 300Hz panels are also mounted inside the modified versions of the 15-inch Zephyrus S GX502 and 17-inch Zephyrus S GX701.

Image Credit: Asus

The Zephyrus S GX502 features a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with the same ROG Boost clocks and wattage as the Strix while the Zephyrus S GX701 takes performance to the next level with a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU clocked up to 1230MHz at 100W in Turbo mode. The special version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 with the 300Hz display will go on sale in October.

Razer Blade Stealth 13

The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13, which the company claims is the "world's first gaming Ultrabook" comes in three models, namely GTX FHD Model, GTX 4K Model, and Mercury White. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Models are powered by the latest Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The models boast a 13.3-inch 4K (3840 × 2160) touch display with Gorilla Glass protection and 100 percent sRGB.

The Mercury White model sports a 13.3-inch FHD Matte display with 1920 X 1080-pixel resolution, 100 percent sRGB, 4.9mm ultra-slim bezels for a gorgeous out-of-the-box experience. It is equipped with a higher-powered Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Hyper-Threading 1.3 GHz / 3.9 GHz and Intel's latest Iris Plus graphics and 256GB PCIe SSD.

Image Credit: Razer

All three models of the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 come with 16GB LPDDR4 3733MHz dual-channel onboard memory, 53.1Wh battery, customizable single-zone Razer Chroma RGB keyboard, a Windows Hello IR camera for easy and secure access, a large glass trackpad with Windows Precision Drivers. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 - Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11ac), Bluetooth v5.0 and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port. The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will be available starting at the end of September 2019 at a starting price of USD1,499.

Asus ProArt StudioBook One

The Asus ProArt StudioBook One sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD PANTONE Validated display with a superfast 120Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent Adobe RGB and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by the latest 2.4GHz octa-core Intel Core i9-9980HK processor that can hit speeds of up to 4.8GHz, the ProArt StudioBook One, as Asus claims, is the first laptop to feature NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics and is the most powerful StudioBook ever.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NVIDIADesign)

The Asus ProArt StudioBook One comes with Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology that supports up to four-finger smart gestures. Connectivity features include Dual-band 2x2 WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. It is equipped with 90Wh 12-cell lithium-polymer battery and unique cooling design to allow optimum airflow into and out of the chassis.

Acer ConceptD 9 Pro

The Acer ConceptD 9 Pro is a 17.3-inch notebook with PANTONE-Validated 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display that covers 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut. Powered with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and loaded with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs, 16 GB VRAM and 32 GB of DDR4 memory, the notebook supports real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities.

Image Credit: Acer

Starting from November, the innovative Acer ConceptD 9 Pro notebook will be available in the EMEA region carrying a starting price tag of EUR 5,499, USD 5,799.99 in North America and RMB 49,999 in China.