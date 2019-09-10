Science News Roundup: India's moon mission locates landing craft, no communication yet

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India's moon mission locates landing craft, no communication yet

India has located the spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon but has not been able to establish communication with it yet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday. The lander was making a "soft" or controlled landing near the South Pole of the moon on Saturday when it lost contact with ground control in the final stage of the descent.

