Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s in India

Samsung announced Wednesday the launch of the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s, the upgraded versions of A50 and A30 with premium features like Night Mode, Super Steady video, Samsung Pay, Knox Security, Game Booster technology in the Indian market. Starting September 11, both the phones will be available across the offline channel, Samsung Opera House, Samsung online store and other leading online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560-pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V display and an on-screen fingerprint scanner while the Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340-pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is equipped with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. Both the smartphones are secured by Knox Security and support Samsung Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC coupled with Mali-G71 GPU while the Samsung Galaxy A50s is powered by 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset coupled with Mali-G72 GPU for high performance and low power consumption. Both the devices run on Android 9.0 (Pie)-based One UI.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is available in lone 4GB+64GB memory configuration but will also come with 4GB+128GB storage option in the future. The Samsung Galaxy A50s has two storage variants: (4GB+128GB) and (6GB+128GB). Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A30s comes with a triple rear camera module that includes a 25-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera for more dynamic shots. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A50s houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and Night Mode for low light photography, an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera with a 123° field-of-view and a 5-megapixel Live Focus lens for Bokeh shots. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Additional camera features include Super Steady Video, Best Shot Suggestion, Scene Optimizer and more.

Image Credit: Samsung

Both, the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s are equipped with a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery that supports 15W fast charging capability and an AI-based Game Booster. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; A-GPS, GLONASS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+ 64GB variant while the Galaxy A50s is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB storage variant and INR 22,999 for 4GB+128GB storage variant. Both the device will be available in three color options: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet.