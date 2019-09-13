Realme XT with 64MP camera launched at Rs 15,999; Realme XT 730G arriving in December

Weeks after the launch of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, Chinese phone maker Realme is back with yet another smartphone in India, the Realme XT, India's first smartphone with 64-megapixel Quad Camera, new Hyberbola design, smart power amplifier with Dolby Atmos and 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

Available in Pearl White and Pearl Blue color options, the Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model (4GB+64GB), Rs 16,999 for (6GB+64GB) storage variant and Rs 18,999 for (8GB+128GB) storage variant. The phone will go on sale on 16th September via Flipkart and will soon be available across offline stores.

The Realme XT boasts a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED dew-drop display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution at 402 ppi, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and the back panel. It also comes with a stunning system-wide Dark Mode that automatically activates by sunset time or can be manually activated.

The Realme XT is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset based on 10 nm process technology and Adreno 616 GPU, the same processor powering the Vivo Z1x, and runs on Android 9 Pie with customized ColorOS 6 on top that comes with Dark Mode, Customised Fonts, Digital Wellbeing and App Clone features. It comes with 4GB/6B/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Realme XT features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and powered by Sony IMX471 sensor. On the back, it houses a Quad camera setup that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens with Samsung GW1 Sensor and f/1.8 aperture; an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view; a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and six styles, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include Electric image stabilization (EIS), Slow motion video recording up to 960fps, 4K video recording at 30fps and more.

The Realme XT is equipped with a 4000mAh that supports 20W VOOC fast charging, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound effect and an in-display fingerprint sensor for fastest unlocking experience in just 0.34 seconds. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Furthermore, Realme also unveiled its first power bank equipped with 10,000mAh high-density lithium battery, 18W Two-way Quick Charge and Dual Output (USB-A/USB-C). The Realme Power Bank is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available for sale from September end on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com.

The company also introduced Realme Buds Wireless with 11.2mm Bass Boost driver, up to 12 hours of music playback, Bluetooth v5.0, and 3-button remote control. The Realme Buds Wireless is priced at Rs 1,799 and will be available on sale for the next 24 hours on Amazon and Realme.com

Realme also announced the timeline for the launch of Android 10 OS update for Realme smartphones. In Q1 2020, the Android 10 update will be rolled out for Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and Realme XT followed by Realme 3, Realme 5, and Realme 3i in Q2 and Realme 2 Pro in Q3.

Furthermore, Realme announced that it will launch Realme XT with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Super AMOLED display, hyperbola 3D glass design, 64MP Quad camera, 30W VOOC Flash Charge, and more features in December.