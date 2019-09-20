Don't like a reply to your tweet, you can now hide it

Twitter has officially announced that it is expanding its feature that allows one to hide replies which they think are irrelevant, abusive, or unintelligible.

The feature had been available as part of a test which is now being extended to Japan and the US, the official blog notes.

Hiding a tweet could be misunderstood and potentially lead to confusion or frustration. To address this, Twitter will now ask you if you want to also block that account when you tap its tweet to hide it. (ANI)

