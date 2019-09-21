International Development News
Alphabet's Wing company will soon deliver FedEx packages via drone

Google's drone spinoff company under parent company Alphabet is reportedly set to begin drone deliveries in the next month as part of a pilot program.

ANI California
Updated: 21-09-2019 20:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

This will be Wing's first US trial to drone-deliver packages for FedEx, Walgreens, and Sugar Magnolia in Christiansburg, Virginia, Mashable reports.

The official website has a sign-up link to join the 'Early Flyer' waitlist for the residents to receive orders by drone. For the trial, customised boxes have been built to carry items such as medicines, toiletries, and food orders safely on the drone. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
