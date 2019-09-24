Adobe's Fresco illustration app for iPad launched

Adobe has announced the availability of its latest painting and illustration app Fresco for the iPad, on the App Store.

The app offers different brushes including the Live Brushes that use Adobe's AI platform to recreate live brush strokes, The Verge noted.

The app is free for Creative Cloud subscribers while others can download a free version of Fresco that lacks some brushes. A standalone version of the app is also available for purchase at USD 9.99 per month, which comes with first six months for free if purchased before December 31, 2019. (ANI)

