Alexa, pay my telephone bill is now supported in India

Indians will now be able to pay utility bills by simply instructing Amazon's digital assistant Alexa.

Amazon has announced that Alexa will be able to pay bills across categories such as water, electricity, DTH, broadband, mobile, cooking gas, and more, using Amazon Pay, the official release notes.

Users can simply command, Alexa, pay my mobile bill or Alexa, pay my electricity bill to get started. The feature is supported on Alexa-enabled devices including Amazon Echo, and Fire TV Stick. (ANI)

Also Read: Amazon rolls out multilingual mode for Alexa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)