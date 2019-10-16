International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Alexa, pay my telephone bill is now supported in India

Indians will now be able to pay utility bills by simply instructing Amazon's digital assistant Alexa.

ANI Bangalore, Karnataka
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:44 IST
Alexa, pay my telephone bill is now supported in India

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indians will now be able to pay utility bills by simply instructing Amazon's digital assistant Alexa.

Amazon has announced that Alexa will be able to pay bills across categories such as water, electricity, DTH, broadband, mobile, cooking gas, and more, using Amazon Pay, the official release notes.

Users can simply command, Alexa, pay my mobile bill or Alexa, pay my electricity bill to get started. The feature is supported on Alexa-enabled devices including Amazon Echo, and Fire TV Stick. (ANI)

Also Read: Amazon rolls out multilingual mode for Alexa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019